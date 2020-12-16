Global  
 

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt as winningest Division I women's college basketball coach

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach Tuesday, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Stanford's VanDerveer Ties All-Time Wins Record

Stanford's VanDerveer Ties All-Time Wins Record 02:32

 Stanford women's basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer tied Pat Summitt's record of 1,098 career wins Sunday night when the top-ranked Cardinal blew out Cal. Vern Glenn was in Berkeley for the historic night and looks back at VanDerveer's incredible career. (12-14-20)

Milestone 1,099th win for Stanford's VanDerveer

 Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, 67, became the all-time leader in wins across Division I women's basketball.
ESPN

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, 67, surpasses Pat Summitt for most victories in Division I women's basketball with 1,099

 With a convincing victory over Pacific on Tuesday, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, 67, became the all-time leader in wins across...
