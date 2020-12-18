Global  
 

Kaley Cuoco's 'The Flight Attendant' earns Season 2 renewal from HBO Max

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
'The Big Bang Theory' alum Kaley Cuoco plays the title character in HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant,' which is based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel.
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: TikTok's D'Amelio Family Land Reality Series, 'The Flight Attendant' Renewed For Season 2 & More | THR News

TikTok's D'Amelio Family Land Reality Series, 'The Flight Attendant' Renewed For Season 2 & More | THR News 02:14

 In today’s top stories, famous TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and their family land a new Hulu reality series, Disney+ confirms a new 'Mandalorian' spinoff and HBO Max has renewed 'The Flight Attendant' for a season two.

