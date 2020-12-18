Kaley Cuoco's 'The Flight Attendant' earns Season 2 renewal from HBO Max
'The Big Bang Theory' alum Kaley Cuoco plays the title character in HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant,' which is based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel.
