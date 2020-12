Brexit deal done, Britain now scrambles to see if it can work

Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

For weary Brexit negotiators on both sides of the English Channel, a Christmas Eve trade agreement sealed 11 months of painstaking deliberations over Britain’s departure from the European Union , encompassing details as arcane as what species of fish could be caught by each side’s boats in British waters. But for many others — among them bankers, traders, truckers, architects and millions of migrants — Christmas was only the beginning, Day 1 of a high-stakes and unpredictable experiment in how to unstitch a tight web of commercial relations across Europe. The deal, far from closing the book on Britain’s tumultuous partnership with Europe, has opened a new one, beginning on its first pages...