Brexit deal done, Britain now scrambles to see if it can work

Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing



Following announcements earlier in the day of new areas being moved into Tier4, and some of England’s school reopenings being delayed amid rising virusinfection rates, the Prime Minister held a press briefing to warn the UK to“redouble efforts” in the fight against Covid-19. It came as the DeputyMedical Officer painted a very grim picture across the UK of rising cases,stating that the full effects of Christmas household mixing has not yet beenfelt in the NHS yet.

