Brexit deal done, Britain now scrambles to see if it can work
For weary Brexit negotiators on both sides of the English Channel, a Christmas Eve trade agreement sealed 11 months of painstaking deliberations over Britain’s departure from the European Union, encompassing details as arcane as what species of fish could be caught by each side’s boats in British waters. But for many others — among them bankers, traders, truckers, architects and millions of migrants — Christmas was only the beginning, Day 1 of a high-stakes and unpredictable experiment in how to unstitch a tight web of commercial relations across Europe. The deal, far from closing the book on Britain’s tumultuous partnership with Europe, has opened a new one, beginning on its first pages...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Girlfriend of Nashville suspect warned police he was making bombsMore than a year before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner's girlfriend warned police that he was building bombs in his RV. Jeff..
CBS News
'As heartless as it gets': Preschooler dumped in cemetery with pet dogA US community has rallied after a 3-year-old boy was dumped in a cemetery just two days before Christmas.Police officers made the heartbreaking discovery in the..
New Zealand Herald
Nashville police chief defends department's handling of 2019 complaint from bomber's girlfriendAuthorities were notified of bomb concerns regarding Anthony Quinn Warner more than a year before he conducted the Christmas Day blast.
USATODAY.com
Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14Published
Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:45Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit: New EU trade arrangements to begin after Parliament voteThe UK's hard-fought agreement with the EU is set to come into force at 23:00 GMT on Thursday.
BBC News
AP Top Stories December 30 PHere's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K checks; Johnson signs post Brexit trade deal; Long lines in Florida to..
USATODAY.com
Trade deal signed but 'Brexit is far from over', expert tells Euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:49Published
Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU and China set to agree investment deal, but could human rights concerns scupper it being signed?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:23Published
U.K.'s House of Commons approves Brexit trade dealBritish lawmakers are voting Wednesday on the Brexit trade deal that would solidify the country's economic split from the European Union. BBC News political..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources