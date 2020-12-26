Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain, EU publish text of narrow Brexit trade deal

IndiaTimes Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Britain on Saturday published the text of its narrow trade agreement with the European Union just five days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. The text includes a 1,246-page trade document, as well as agreements on nuclear energy, exchanging classified information, civil nuclear energy and a series of joint declarations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brexit deal

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen 01:29

 Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment' [Video]

Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published
UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it? [Video]

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it?

Most goods traded between the UK and EU will not face new restrictions, but many new bureaucratic hurdles will emerge and the status of the UK’s financial services industry remains unclear.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published
Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal [Video]

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit Trade Deal Sealed: EU and UK Clinch Narrow Accord

 Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its...
Newsmax Also reported by •WorldNews

Pound off two-and-a-half-year peak after Brexit deal

Pound off two-and-a-half-year peak after Brexit deal The pound hovered below a 2-1/2-year high on Friday after Britain and the European Union struck a narrow Brexit trade deal.
Jerusalem Post

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit trade deal

 Britain has published the text of its narrow trade agreement with the European Union just five days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in...
SBS