On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and U.K. haggle over fish
LONDON/BRUSSELS — Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of the Second World War. While a last-minute deal would avoid the most acrimonious ending to the divorce, the United Kingdom is heading for a much more distant relationship with its biggest trade partner than almost anyone expected at the time of the 2016 referendum. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. Sources in London and Brussels said a deal was close as British...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
London Capital of the United Kingdom
2020 and me: 'Be grateful for what you've got'Vicky tells the BBC how, like many others, her world suddenly changed when London went into lockdown.
BBC News
UN rapporteur on Assange: 'The US is trying to criminalize investigative journalism'A London court will decide on January 4 on the US extradition request for Julian Assange. For Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, it's a political..
WorldNews
South Korea discovers new strain of virus from BritainThree cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said Monday...
WorldNews
Julian Assange supporters outnumber his critics. Who are they?The fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be decided on January 4, when the Old Bailey court will pronounce the judgement on whether he will be..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzleLondon: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade dealThe post-Brexit trade and security deal has been unanimously backed by EU member states, paving the way for the new arrangements to come into force on January..
WorldNews
Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
A deal to end the Brexit delusionsAfter four and a half painful years, we have reached the end of the beginning of Brexit. We have a deal. It is, inevitably, a damaging deal for the British..
WorldNews
UK in "better position" on fish - minister
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
WorldView: EU begins COVID vaccinations; Chinese journalist sentencedThe European Union has begun distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has been sentenced to 4 years in prison..
CBS News
A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:41Published
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gamblerLONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
WorldNews
What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources