Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and U.K. haggle over fish

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and U.K. haggle over fishLONDON/BRUSSELS — Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of the Second World War. While a last-minute deal would avoid the most acrimonious ending to the divorce, the United Kingdom is heading for a much more distant relationship with its biggest trade partner than almost anyone expected at the time of the 2016 referendum. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. Sources in London and Brussels said a deal was close as British...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish 04:12

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

2020 and me: 'Be grateful for what you've got'

 Vicky tells the BBC how, like many others, her world suddenly changed when London went into lockdown.
BBC News

UN rapporteur on Assange: 'The US is trying to criminalize investigative journalism'

 A London court will decide on January 4 on the US extradition request for Julian Assange. For Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, it's a political..
WorldNews

South Korea discovers new strain of virus from Britain

 Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said Monday...
WorldNews

Julian Assange supporters outnumber his critics. Who are they?

 The fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be decided on January 4, when the Old Bailey court will pronounce the judgement on whether he will be..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle

 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade deal

 The post-Brexit trade and security deal has been unanimously backed by EU member states, paving the way for the new arrangements to come into force on January..
WorldNews
Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer [Video]

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer

Equity benchmark indices closed at fresh lifetime highs on December 28 amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package. The BSE SandP Sensex wound up the day 380 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 47,354 while the Nifty50 advanced by 124 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,873. Except for Nifty pharma, which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank rising by 2.7 per cent, realty by 2.6 per cent, metal by 2.5 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 5.6 per cent to Rs 185.80 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

A deal to end the Brexit delusions

 After four and a half painful years, we have reached the end of the beginning of Brexit. We have a deal. It is, inevitably, a damaging deal for the British..
WorldNews
UK in "better position" on fish - minister [Video]

UK in "better position" on fish - minister

NFA The UK has a chance to increase the amount of fishing it does in its waters by two thirds, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday, turning a corner with the Brexit deal. Ciara Lee reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

WorldView: EU begins COVID vaccinations; Chinese journalist sentenced

 The European Union has begun distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has been sentenced to 4 years in prison..
CBS News
A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine

EU member states face logistical challenges and vaccine scepticism as they embark on a coordinated campaign to immunise their populations.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:41Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier [Video]

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

 LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
WorldNews
What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change? [Video]

What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?

The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published
Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe' [Video]

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Related videos from verified sources

EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal [Video]

EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of theEU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a spokesman for the German EU Councilpresidency has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Gove: Fishing industry can turn the corner with Brexit deal [Video]

Gove: Fishing industry can turn the corner with Brexit deal

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove comments on the UK's fishing industry followingthe Brexit deal, saying they will no longer be held down by EU restraints.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK [Video]

Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hailed the UK's proposed Brexit deal with theEuropean Union for being "one of the most comprehensive" free trade agreementsever signed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Will ‘Little England’ Or ‘Global Britain’ Prevail In 2021? – OpEd

Will ‘Little England’ Or ‘Global Britain’ Prevail In 2021? – OpEd By Andrew Hammond* Whether “Global Britain” or “Little England” becomes the more powerful political narrative across the UK post-Brexit will help...
Eurasia Review

5 to midnight on Brexit talks? No pressure! says France

 France insisted Wednesday that European Union negotiators should not yield to any time pressure imposed by the Jan. 1 economic cutoff date in the talks with...
SeattlePI.com

Gibraltar Still Hanging After Brexit Deal: Spanish PM

Gibraltar Still Hanging After Brexit Deal: Spanish PM (EurActiv) -- Madrid and London have yet to reach agreement on the status of Gibraltar, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday (24 December) after...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SeattlePI.comThe AgeIndiaTimes