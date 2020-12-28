Global  
 

Actor Lori Loughlin released from prison after two months for college admissions scam

Monday, 28 December 2020
Actor Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving nearly two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.
