Saudi women's rights activist handed almost six years in prison
Monday, 28 December 2020 () One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison under vague counter-terrorism laws, according to state-linked media.
A Saudi court on Monday (December 28) sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutiny. Emily Wither reports.