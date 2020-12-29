Russia tells Kremlin critic Navalny to return or face jail
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Russia's prison service has asked Alexei Navalny to report to its office in Moscow in one day, failing which he could face jail. Navalny said the statement means the state "officially" recognizes his August poisoning.
A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says the ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by authorities for questioning, marking the latest move to clamp down on political opposition ahead of next year's parliamentary elections. Julian Satterthwaite reports.