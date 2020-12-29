Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia tells Kremlin critic Navalny to return or face jail

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Russia's prison service has asked Alexei Navalny to report to its office in Moscow in one day, failing which he could face jail. Navalny said the statement means the state "officially" recognizes his August poisoning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer

Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer 01:10

 A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says the ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by authorities for questioning, marking the latest move to clamp down on political opposition ahead of next year's parliamentary elections. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials [Video]

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:19Published
Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked [Video]

Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked

During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a recent investigation by the investigative group Bellingcat and CNN which uncovered evidence that Russia’s Federal..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:34Published
Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning

Kremlin critic Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

 Russia has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and has denied any involvement in the incident.
Hindu

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

 Russia launched a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, over accusations she had violently entered a flat that...
Japan Today

Russia’s prison service tells top Kremlin critic to appear or face jail

 Read more
Washington Post