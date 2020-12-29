PM: Brexit trade deal a 'resolution' of UK-EU relations
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Boris Johnson will claim the Brexit trade deal agreed on Christmas Eve represents "not a rupture but a resolution" of relations between the UK and Europe, as he urges MPs to back the legislation that will put it into law.
The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.