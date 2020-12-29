Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM: Brexit trade deal a 'resolution' of UK-EU relations

Sky News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson will claim the Brexit trade deal agreed on Christmas Eve represents "not a rupture but a resolution" of relations between the UK and Europe, as he urges MPs to back the legislation that will put it into law.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? 01:39

 The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:56Published
Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier [Video]

Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment' [Video]

Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit trade deal: What were the big themes in the talks?

 Analysis of how the Brexit trade deal will change relations between the UK and the EU for good
BBC News

Threat to holidaymakers as Gibraltar row continues despite Brexit deal

Threat to holidaymakers as Gibraltar row continues despite Brexit deal Colony was not included in the Brexit trade deal announced on Christmas Eve to reorganise the commercial and trade relations between the EU and UK
Wales Online Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail

Brexit deal done, Britain now scrambles to see if it can work

Brexit deal done, Britain now scrambles to see if it can work For weary Brexit negotiators on both sides of the English Channel, a Christmas Eve trade agreement sealed 11 months of painstaking deliberations over Britain’s...
WorldNews Also reported by •The Verge