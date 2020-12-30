China sentences 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong to prison terms
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory.
