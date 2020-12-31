One of the eight community infections in Victoria is in Leongatha, the state's testing chief has confirmed. There were no new locally acquired cases recorded overnight, but three were found in hotel quaratine.Full Article
COVID confirmed in regional Victoria, no new community cases
The Age 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Victoria has recorded three new cases of Covid-19 in the community
New Zealand Herald
Victoria's streak of 61 days without a single case of Covid-19 in the community has come to an end.Three cases — two women in..
You might like
More coverage
XMAS 11PM SHOW
WMGT
XMAS 11PM SHOW
-
One new cases in hotel quarantine, Victoria records 61 days without community transmission
The Age
-
One new case in hotel quarantine, Victoria records 61 days without community transmission
Brisbane Times
-
Pluristem Enters Collaboration With Pharmaceutical Company Innovare R&D to Expand Pluristem’s ARDS Associated With COVID-19 Program to Mexico
GlobeNewswire
-
Man allegedly tries to leave hotel quarantine in Victoria as state records one new case
SBS