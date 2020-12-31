The WHO's review found that the vaccine met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy and that the benefits of using the vaccine offset potential risks.Full Article
WHO approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
The Age 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
WHO clears Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
IndiaTimes
The World Health Organization says it has cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, meaning poorer..
You might like
More coverage
China Approves First COVID Vaccine For General Use
Newsy
Watch VideoChina has approved its first coronavirus vaccine for general public use.
The vaccine was developed by the..
-
Coronavirus: WHO grants first emergency use validation to BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine
Deutsche Welle
-
Covid-19: China approves Sinopharm vaccine for general use
BBC News
-
Boston physician vouches for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine that almost TOOK HIS LIFE
NaturalNews.com
-
COVID-19 vaccine dry run in all states and union territories on January 2
Mid-Day