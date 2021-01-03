Democrats plan new push for Trump-backed $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans after new Congress is ...

DEMOCRATS plan to renew a push for $2,000 stimulus checks, which were backed by President Trump, as the new Congress is sworn in. With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in on Sunday, many lawmakers have said they expect another round of checks to be a priority. 4 4 In the final days of the 116th Congress, lawmakers passed a second coronavirus relief package that sent $600 stimulus checks to eligible Americans, but many Democrats and some Republicans...