Donald Trump has been warned he's not allowed to visit Scotland to play golf during Joe Biden's inauguration as the next US president.Full Article
Trump warned he's not allowed to play golf in Scotland during Biden ceremony
Sky News 0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Whither Trump On Biden's Inauguration Day? Scottish PM Says 'Not Here'
Wochit
Rumors have been flying about what, if anything, President Donald Trump will do during the inauguration of President-elect Joe..
Nicola Sturgeon: Donald Trump is not allowed Scottish golf trip to avoid inauguration
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
President Trump May Skip Biden’s Inauguration to Golf in Scotland
Veuer
While most incumbent presidents attend their successor’s inauguration, President Trump has many Americans wondering where he will..