Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand North Korea's arsenal of nuclear weapons and develop more sophisticated atomic weapons systems unless the US ends what he calls its "hostility" to his regime.Full Article
Kim Jong Un calls for more nuclear weapons to combat 'US hostility'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatens more nuclear weapons amid US 'hostility'
New Zealand Herald
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal, saying the fate of relations with the United States..
-
North Korea threatens to build more nuclear weapons amid US ‘hostility’
Belfast Telegraph
-
North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden
Sydney Morning Herald
-
North Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility
FOXNews.com
-
North Korea's Kim calls US 'biggest enemy,' threatens to expand nuclear arsenal
Deutsche Welle
You might like
More coverage
UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices
Reuters - Politics
According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it..
N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge
Reuters Studio
North Korea: Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Fire – Analysis
Eurasia Review