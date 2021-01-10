Trump pressured Georgia official to 'find the fraud' in earlier call
It is one of at least three phone calls where Trump sought help from high-level Georgia officials in subverting the election.Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Trump told a Georgia elections investigator to "find the fraud," according to a new report in The Washington..
After supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, a shaken Congress returned to certify Joe Biden's election..