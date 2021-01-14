Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington

Workers prepare for the inauguration ceremony at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 13, 2021. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday approved the emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., the nation's capital, through Jan. 24, covering the date of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. (Xinhua/Liu Jie) Photo taken on Jan. 13, 2021 shows the Washington Monument seen through a barrier fence in Washington, D.C., the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday approved the emergency declaration for Washington,...