Covid-19: Vaccination rollout begins for over-70s in England
Published
The move comes as 10 new mass vaccination hubs open in England, and the UK's travel corridors close.Full Article
Published
The move comes as 10 new mass vaccination hubs open in England, and the UK's travel corridors close.Full Article
Seven mass vaccination centres will open across England on Monday as the government aims to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccine rollout...
Dr Nikki Kanani, a GP and NHS medical director for primary care, has told ofher tears of joy at being able to give people the..
The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus"...