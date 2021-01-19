The head of the Arab League expressed hope that the Biden administration will change President Donald Trump’s policies and launch a political process supported by regional and international parties to achieve independence for the Palestinians. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the 22-member organisation, told the UN Security Council that a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict “has been marginalised by the main mediator in the peace process”, a reference to the United States. “This encouraged the Israeli government to intensify its settlement activities and to threaten to take dangerous and destructive steps such as annexing occupied land,” he said. The...Full Article
Arab League urges Joe Biden to ditch Donald Trump’s Palestine policies
