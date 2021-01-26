Bishops Reiterate Need For Direct Israel-Palestine Negotiations If There Is To Be Peace

Bishops Reiterate Need For Direct Israel-Palestine Negotiations If There Is To Be Peace

Eurasia Review

Published

A group of Christian leaders who advocate for the Holy Land this week reiterated a call for Israeli and Palestinian authorities to negotiate directly for the sake of peace in the region. They also encouraged Israel to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to Palestinians.

The Holy Land Coordination group, which was founded by the...

Full Article