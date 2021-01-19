Heavy security for scaled-down event after Capitol attack Biden: ‘I know these are dark times but there’s always light’ US politics – live coverage Confirmation hearings begin one day before inauguration America is preparing to herald Joe Biden as its 46th president on Wednesday, turning the page on...Full Article
Joe Biden heads to inauguration in city scarred by last days of Trump
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump bids farewell as he faces impeachment trial
Reuters - Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump urged prayers for the new administration in a farewell address, as he leaves office with nearly 400,000..
Biden To Promptly Reverse Pro-Life Policies
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Virtual Inauguration Parties: Concerts, Yoga And Lectures
Newsy
Watch VideoThe inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden kicked off this Saturday with a string of official virtual events..