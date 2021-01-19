Joe Biden heads to inauguration in city scarred by last days of Trump

Joe Biden heads to inauguration in city scarred by last days of Trump

WorldNews

Published

Heavy security for scaled-down event after Capitol attack Biden: ‘I know these are dark times but there’s always light’ US politics – live coverage Confirmation hearings begin one day before inauguration America is preparing to herald Joe Biden as its 46th president on Wednesday, turning the page on...

Full Article