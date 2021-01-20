US inauguration: Biden and Harris mark America's COVID grief at Washington ceremony
Published
The event at the Lincoln Memorial came as the US COVID-19 death toll surpassed 400,000 in the worst public health crisis in over a century.Full Article
Published
The event at the Lincoln Memorial came as the US COVID-19 death toll surpassed 400,000 in the worst public health crisis in over a century.Full Article
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris spoke at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C...
The U.S. National Mall lit up on Monday with a display of thousands of U.S. flags meant to represent Americans who are unable to..