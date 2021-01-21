Wimkin: Google joins Apple in banning app described as ‘the next Parler’ QAnon conspiracy theorists and right wing users are once again thwarted in their efforts to regroup online following Big Tech bans Anthony [email protected] 21 January 2021 14:54 0 comments Article bookmarked Find your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again ✕ Google has joined Apple by banning yet another social media app popular with far right users from its app store. Wimkin, which describes itself as “100% uncensored social media”, had risen in popularity in recent weeks following a crackdown by more mainstream platforms like Facebook and...