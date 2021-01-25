Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump's former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, announced Monday she's running for Arkansas governor, vying for political office even as the former president's legacy is clouded by an impeachment charge that he incited the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol. The former White House press secretary, who left the job in 2019 to return to her home state, launched the bid less than a week after the end of Trump's time in office and as the ex-president faces an impeachment trial. But her announcement reflected...