Pakistan court frees man convicted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistan court frees man convicted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl

WorldNews

Published

Karachi: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in “complete shock”, lawyers said. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Pearl, was...

Full Article