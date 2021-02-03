The House will vote Thursday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees
Published
In response, a cadre of pro-Trump lawmakers are trying to strip Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar from of her committee assignments for controversial remarks.
Published
In response, a cadre of pro-Trump lawmakers are trying to strip Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar from of her committee assignments for controversial remarks.
The House is set to vote on whether to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from House committees. Here's what this could mean for..
Watch VideoAs calls from Democratic leaders to remove Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene grow, Republicans are..