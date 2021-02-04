The US is withdrawing operational support from Saudi Arabia's forces in Yemen, which President Joe Biden hopes will help bring an end to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.Full Article
Biden to withdraw US support for Saudi-led coalition in Yemen
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
President Biden ends support for Yemen offensive in diplomacy reset
Euronews English
US President Joe Biden said he would withdraw US support for the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen in his first major foreign policy..
You might like
More coverage
President Joe Biden ending US support for Saudi-led war in Yemen
New Zealand Herald
President Joe Biden will today announce an end to US support for a grinding five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that..
-
Biden ending US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Belfast Telegraph
-
President Biden ends support for Yemen offensive in diplomacy reset
euronews
-
Biden Administration Ends U.S. Support Of Saudi-Led Offensive In Yemen
NPR
-
Biden announces the end of U.S. support to Saudi war in Yemen and a tougher line on Russia and China.
NYTimes.com