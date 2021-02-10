"A cowardly criminal terrorist attack launched against Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia by the Huthi militia," state-run Al-Ekhbariya television cited the coalition as saying. A civilian plane was engulfed in flames in an attack Wednesday by Yemen's Huthi rebels on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-led coalition...Full Article
Houthi attack on Saudi airport leaves plane on fire, says state media
Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire
Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones, causing a civilian..
