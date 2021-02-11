EU members ‘need to cool it’ on Brexit, says Irish PM as tensions with UK ...

EU members ‘need to cool it’ on Brexit, says Irish PM as tensions with UK ...

WorldNews

Published

Ireland’s prime minister has said that both London and European Union member states need to “dial down the rhetoric” and return to constructive dialogue in order to overcome challenges relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol. “There are bound to be issues and teething problems [with the post-Brexit arrangement] and certain people were...

Full Article