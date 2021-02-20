Donald Trump to speak at CPAC in first major public appearance since leaving office
Trump is expected to talk about the future of the GOP and Biden's immigration policies when he addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Former President Donald Trump will be making his first appearance since leaving office next week in Orlando.
