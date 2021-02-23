Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers: He's 'wonderful'
Published
Shailene Woodley has found the perfect catch. The "Big Little Lies" actress confirmed she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Published
Shailene Woodley has found the perfect catch. The "Big Little Lies" actress confirmed she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
The star has shot down suggestions she played matchmaker to newly-engaged Shailene Woodley and Aaron after thanking the American..
Shailene Woodley has confirmed that she and Aaron Rodgers are engaged.