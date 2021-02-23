Lockdown: England plan 'one-way road to freedom', Boris Johnson insists
Restrictions could be fully eased by 21 June under Boris Johnson's roadmap - if all goes to plan.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a map out of lockdown for England on Monday that would keep some businesses shuttered until..
After setting out his plan to end the lockdown, Prime Minister insists 'we will not go back'