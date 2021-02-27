Coronavirus: US approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Published
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine received approval by US regulators, making it the third jab available in the country.Full Article
Published
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine received approval by US regulators, making it the third jab available in the country.Full Article
Watch VideoThe FDA has approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
J&J says its COVID-19..
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Friday to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to..