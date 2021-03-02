The new C40 will be the first Volvo model to be sold entirely as an electric car. Essentially, it’s a coupe version of the XC40 SUV, with a sleeker roofline, and a chopped-off rear-end and dramatic wraparound tail-lights. It uses two electric motors, and has a large 77kWh battery. Volvo is making a relatively tame 420km one-charge range — quite short for a model with a battery that large — but Volvo’s technical chief claims that the range will improve over time. The battery can be fast-charged to 80 per cent power in around 40 minutes. The C40 will come with infotainment software supplied by Google Android — an innovation first trialled by Volvo’s spinoff electric brand, Polestar — and will...Full Article
Volvo reveals new all-electric C40 amid plan to go fully electric
