Prince Philip heart operation 'successful:' Buckingham Palace
Published
Doctors said the 99-year-old prince is recovering in a London hospital following surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.Full Article
The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said.Philip was..
