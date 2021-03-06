Biden hails Senate passage of virus aid bill
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed the passage of the American Rescue plan by an exhausted Senate. Lawmakers narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday. (March 6)
Biden Hails Senate Passage of $1.9T Covid Relief Bill, Takes Shot at Trump: No More 'Battling on Twitter'
The United States Congress is scrambling to complete work on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill before some..