NEW YORK: Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges alleging that he and cohorts made over $13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market, authorities said Friday. McAfee, 75, was charged in a newly unsealed indictment in Manhattan federal court along with Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., who served as an executive adviser on what...Full Article
Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors
NEW YORK (AP) — Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges..
SeattlePI.com