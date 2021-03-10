Boris Johnson to propose lower UK air fares and rail tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson to propose lower UK air fares and rail tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland

WorldNews

Published

Radical plans to speed up travel around the UK - including a rail tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland - are being unveiled by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They include a controversial proposal to slash domestic air fares - by cutting air passenger duty on internal UK flights - and plans to improve rail, road, sea and air links. But cutting air passenger duty has been condemned as undermining UK climate change commitments and a rail tunnel has been dismissed by the Scottish government as a "vanity project". The transport revolution is contained in a report commissioned by the...

Full Article