Biden's dog Major in second biting incident at White House
Major had been sent to Delaware for training after nipping a White House employee earlier this month.Full Article
The incident, which involved a National Park Service employee, took place on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon.
President Joe Biden’s younger dog Major has been involved in his second biting incident of the month, the White House said on..