North Korea has reacted furiously to the US president's description of the country as a security threat, calling it a "big blunder".Full Article
North Korea: Biden's words a 'big blunder' showing 'intent to enforce hostile policy'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
North Korea Warns Biden Against ‘Hostile Policy’
NYTimes.com
An official said President Biden had made “a big blunder” by characterizing the North’s nuclear arsenal as a threat to the..
-
North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
IndiaTimes
-
North Korea says Joe Biden policy shows US intent on being hostile, vows response
DNA
-
North Korea says Biden policy shows US intent on being hostile, vows response
Sydney Morning Herald
-
North Korea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
NKorea: Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile
President Joe Biden's recent speech, newly completed policy review, and his administration's comments on human rights show he is..
Newsmax