Susan Wright, congressman's widow, makes US House runoff in Texas
Published
Rep. Ron Wright died just weeks into office after a COVID diagnosis. His widow, endorsed by Donald Trump, is now in a runoff for his seat.
Published
Rep. Ron Wright died just weeks into office after a COVID diagnosis. His widow, endorsed by Donald Trump, is now in a runoff for his seat.
It appears Susan Wright, widow of late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, will advance to a runoff election against either fellow Republican,..
The front-runner was Susan Wright, who was endorsed by Donald J. Trump and is the widow of Representative Ron Wright, who died..