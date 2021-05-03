Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez promote COVID-19 vaccines at 'Vax Live' concert
Published
Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry and other celebrities pushed for vaccine equity at Global Citizen's "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World"
Published
Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry and other celebrities pushed for vaccine equity at Global Citizen's "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World"
Prince Harry called for vaccines to be “distributed to everyone everywhere” while Jennifer Lopez embraced her fully-vaccinated..
The Duke of Sussex praised healthcare workers all over the world as he promoted the roll out of the coronavirus vaccine at the..