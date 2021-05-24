Global outrage after Belarus diverts Ryanair flight to arrest opposition activist Roman Protasevich
Belarus has detained an opposition activist after ordering a plane flying from Athens to Lithuania to land in Minsk.Full Article
Belarus forced a passenger plane carrying a wanted opposition activist to divert and land in its capital, provoking a furious..