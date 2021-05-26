'School of Rock' kid drummer Kevin Clark dead at 32 after getting hit by car on bike
Kevin Clark, who appeared in the 2003 film "School of Rock," died at 32 in Chicago Wednesday after getting struck by a car while riding his bicycle.
Kevin Clark, who played mouthy drummer Freddy Jones in the film School Of Rock, has died at the age of 32.
Clark played kid drummer Freddy Jones in the hit movie with Jack Black