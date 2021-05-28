'The truth is hard': Senate Republicans block commission to study Capitol riot of Jan. 6
Published
Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission to study the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Published
Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission to study the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Senate Republicans just blocked a bill that would create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the pro-Trump riot..
A bill that would have create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot failed to muster the necessary 60..