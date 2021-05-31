Citing anxiety and depression, Naomi Osaka withdraws from the French Open after media boycott
Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open because of the furore caused by her boycott of media duties.Full Article
Watch VideoNaomi Osaka wrote on Twitter on Monday that “the best thing for the tournament” would be if she withdrew from the..
Tennis star, and world number two, Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open over "depression and anxiety" after controversy..