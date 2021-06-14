Ned Beatty, an Oscar-nominated character actor who appeared in dozens of films and TV shows throughout his career, has died at the age of 83.Full Article
Superman and Deliverance actor Ned Beatty dies aged 83
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Veteran Character Actor Ned Beatty Passes Away At Age 83
CBS 2 New York
Beatty appeared in more than 150 movies and television shows, and is best known for roles in "Deliverance," "Network," and..
More coverage
Ned Beatty, Toy Story's Lotso, Passes Away at Age 83
Ned Beatty has sadly died at the age of 83. TMZ is reporting that the character actor died in his sleep, according to his family,..
Just Jared
Ned Beatty, star of Deliverance and Superman, dies aged 83
Ned Beatty – the actor whose first film role in 1972’s Deliverance launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career –..
Belfast Telegraph