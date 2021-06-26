UK health secretary quits after Covid breach
Matt Hancock resigns as health secretary after breaking social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague.Full Article
Health secretary resigns after a picture of him kissing a colleague last month was published by a newspaper.
The press were seen waiting outside the former UK Health Secretary's property in Suffolk on the day he resigned (Saturday 26 June).