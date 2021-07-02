US forces have left their main military base in Afghanistan - the hub for a 20-year mission against the Taliban and al Qaeda - in the clearest sign yet America's longest war is ending.Full Article
US forces leave main base in Afghanistan - despite fears of looming civil war
