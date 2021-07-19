Alternate on US women's gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19
The local government in Inzai, a Japanese city where the US Olympic gymnastics team was training, announced that a teen gymnast tested positive.
Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong's coaches are in disbelief after learning Eaker tested positive for COVID-19.
